Approximately 1500 children in Marshall County will be helped by Marshall County Christmas Coalition. Toy drop locations are throughout Marshall County and will go to assist those without this holiday season.
Toy Drive locations: Albertville Chamber,
Albertville Fire station #1
Albertville High School,
Albertville Police Department,
Arab Fire Department,
Boaz Fire Department,
Classic by the Lake,
Guntersville Chevrolet,
Dollar General- Horton Rd in Albertville,
Dollar General- Hwy 168 in Boaz,
Grant Pharmacy,
Guntersville Fire Department
Jefferson’s,
Marshall Dekalb Electric Coop,
Publix,
Staples,
TS Tech,
Woodforest inside Arab and Guntersville Walmart stores.
