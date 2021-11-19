From the moment the Class 3A bracket was revealed, football fans couldn’t help but look ahead to what possibly awaited in the quarterfinal round.
Taking two different paths to reach the third weekend of the postseason, the much-anticipated Saks-Fyffe showdown is a reality between the two Region champions this Friday night at Paul Benefield Stadium.
The Red Devils (10-1) have made it look easy in their first two playoff games, rolling to a 34-0 win over Walter Wellborn in the opening round, then racing out to a 43-0 lead last week on the road at J.B. Pennington before the final ended up 43-14.
Through two playoff games, Fyffe has done it all on the ground on offense, literally. The Red Devils haven’t completed a pass in the postseason, but haven’t needed to, rushing for over 760 yards in the two wins, including 402 in the win over Pennington last week. Leading the way on the ground in the two playoff games has been freshman Logan Anderson, and Senior Kyle Dukes. The pair each had two touchdown runs last week, and since the start of the playoffs, Anderson has totaled 260 yards, while Dukes has posted 229, including 139 to lead all rushers last week.
While the offense has been grinding out drives, the defense has swarmed, with the only two touchdowns allowed both coming against the team’s second stringers last week after the game’s outcome was well in-hand. Prior to those scores, Fyffe held Pennington to under 150 yards and allowed the Tigers into Red Devil territory just twice. This after Fyffe held Walter Wellborn to under 100 total yards in the opening round.
With the two playoff wins, head coach Paul Benefield improves his career record to 322-54, and 58-22 in the playoffs. Fyffe has also won 55 consecutive home games.
It all adds up to a big-time showdown when they square off with the Saks Wildcats for a spot in the semifinals.
Saks (11-1) comes in having won nine-straight games, and boasts one of the most prolific offenses in the state.
Over their 12 games, the Wildcats have racked up 483 points per game, good for an average of over 40 points per game, seeing them top the 40-point barrier seven times this season, including back-to-back 60-plus point games during one stretch.
Despite the loaded offense, it hasn’t been an easy road for the Wildcats to reach this point. They held on for a 46-43 thriller over Fyffe rival Plainview in the opening round, then trailed 14-6 after one last week against Oakman before outscoring them 30-8 over the final three quarters. In that win, Sean Parnell rushed for three scores, while the Wildcats also showed they can do it through the air, getting a 57-yard touchdown pass as well.
In addition to squaring off with Plainview in the playoffs, Saks played Region 7’s other two playoff teams during the regular season, topping Sylvania back in Week 0 by a 42-32 final, then beating Geraldine, the only team to beat Fyffe this season, 54-31. Saks’ only loss this season came in their third game of the year, a 28-12 loss to Piedmont, one of two times this season they were held under 20 points.
Saks is in the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons under head coach Jonathan Miller.
Despite all the recent success from both programs, the two teams have never met on the football field.
Friday’s game can be heard on FM 92.7 of Arab, while The Reporter’s coverage of the game will be posted following the conclusion of the game Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.