A two-vehicle crash at approximately 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, John Harris Fisher, 63, was fatally injured when the 2001 Mercedes SLK320 he was driving crossed the centerline and struck a 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Rita Jo Chesser, 69, of Blountsville.
Fisher was pronounced deceased at the scene. Chesser was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred on Alabama 75 near Irvin Road, approximately one mile south of Douglas, in Marshall County.
Douglas and Snead fire departments were dispatched to assist at the scene. Albertville Fire and Rescue workers also responded to assist with extrication.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
