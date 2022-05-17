Republican candidates hoping to win big in the upcoming primary election descended upon Guntersville City Hall on Saturday for a public event sponsored by the Marshall County Republican Women.
The “meet and greet your candidate” rally was well attended by potential local voters as well as local, state and national candidates across the ballot including for U.S. senator and governor on down to state representative and county commissioner.
Following opening remarks by Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar, Congressman Robert Aderholt spoke about his time in Washington D.C., praising the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade decision regarding abortion and asked voters for their continued support.
“Thank you for allowing me to represent the fourth Congressional District,” Aderholt said. “I do have opposition this fall so I ask for your support this November.”
His short speech was followed by Sen. Clay Scofield, Attorney General Steve Marshall, Rep. Wes Kitchens, Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl and the full line up of candidates in attendance.
The Guntersville High School Choir sang patriotic songs between speeches, which were followed by a general meet-and-greet with the public.
“We wanted to give Marshall County voters one last opportunity to meet our Republican candidates, shake their hands and voice their concerns and also give the candidates the opportunity to hear from the voters,” Melanie Goff, president of the MCRW, said.
The primary election will be held Tuesday, May 24, with polls open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
