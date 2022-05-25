With 12,912 votes cast out of 45,059 registered voters in DeKalb County's Primary Election, the results are as follows:
Republican Primary
DeKalb County Commission District No. 3
Ron Saferite . . . . . 1,405 votes; 54.75%
Chris Kuykendall . . . . . 1,161; 45.25%
Dekalb County Commission District No. 4
Lester Black . . . . . 2,040; 52.23%
Derek Rosson . . . . . 1,866; 47.77%
DeKalb County Sheriff
Nick Welden . . . . . 10,548; 85.86%
Craig White . . . . . 1,295; 10.54%
Terry Wadsworth . . . . . 442; 3.60%
DeKalb County Board Of Ed. District No. 5
Robert Elliott . . . . . 898; 50.42%
Joseph Lee . . . . . 883; 49.58%
9th Judicial Circuit District Attorney
Summer M. Summerford . . . . . 8,333; 69.06%
Nick Jones . . . . . 3,734; 30.94%
