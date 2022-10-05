CROSSVILLE, Ala. — A local Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter made history come alive for students and others who wanted a glimpse of what life was like during the Civil War.
From Sept. 23-25, the Capt. John Rayburn, Camp 452 of Marshall County sponsored exhibits of living history and a battle re-enactment off DeKalb County Road 104, utilizing a portion of the 40 acres owned by camp member Robby Mays, who lives in Geraldine.
Students from Crossville, Geraldine and Collinsville visited on the morning of Sept. 23 to experience history in action. Students moved among the exhibits, where men dressed as Confederate soldiers or women wearing period correct clothing shared in-depth lessons on their subjects.
“The history is not really getting taught in school, right or wrong, whatever you want to say, but this is how it would’ve been back in this time,” said Mays, a retired disabled veteran.
“How they would’ve dressed, how they would’ve moved with the military, Confederate or Union. They would’ve had a horseshoer or farrier. They would’ve had a sutlery, which is the people who would make sure they had uniforms. You had leather workers that would repair their belts, repair the harnesses for the mules or the horses, the saddles and stuff like that. You would have your gunsmiths, and of course, you have your cooks.”
Camp member Kelley Dilbeck pointed out they were cooking rabbit, squirrel and quail over an open fire, meats Civil War soldiers would’ve eaten, during the students’ visit.
Mays has been a member of the Capt. John Rayburn, Camp 452 for three years and Dilbeck for two. The camp features 50 members.
Dilbeck described how camp members transformed a portion of Mays’ property so it could host events.
“In January, this whole area looked like it does toward the creek down there,” Dilbeck said. “Our commander, Joe Smith, lives over toward Arab. On his property over there, we cut down trees and took a portable sawmill. We built this 32-by-16 cookhouse right here. We’ve got a little bit of modern conveniences here.
“We’ve done all this since January. We have worked our tails off.”
On Sept. 24-25, a re-enactment of the Battle of Skirum Creek took place.
“This battle didn’t take place here,” Mays said. “It actually took place at Town Creek at Chigger Hill. It’s a skirmish.
“Basically what it was, Elrod’s Mill was there and there were some Confederate irregulars, which is better to say they were hoodlums probably. A black regiment of Ohio soldiers came and they encountered them over there at Chigger Hill at that bridge, which wasn’t a bridge then. It would’ve probably been more down toward High Falls. Right in that area they had a skirmish, and that’s pretty much where we came up with this.
“It’s Skirum Creek here, and it’s also the Battle of Skirum Creek with Geraldine and Crossville football. We just kind of put it together.
“When I was going to school, we went on field trips all the time to farms and they don’t do that anymore. I know sometimes stuff is not politically correct. Like I said, I’m a disabled veteran and that’s why I’ve got an American flag flying above everything, and I’ve got a Christian flag flying.”
The DeKalb County, Blount County and Emma Sansom chapters of the Sons of Confederates Veterans also participated in the weekend’s events.
