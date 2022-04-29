Golden Rule Daycare and Preschool at Solitude Baptist Church held its annual Community Helper Day Thursday morning.
Students were given an opportunity to climb on, touch and see a wide variety of vehicles that make a difference within their community, from the fire and police departments to the utility company.
On hand were Ed Thomas of Albertville City Schools with a bus; Jeremiah Goble from MUB with a bucket truck; Lt. David Musick and Devin Burks with an engine from Albertville Fire and Rescue; Assistant Police Chief John Amos with a police cruiser; Marty Moon provided a skid steer; and Koty Roberts with Marshall Medical Centers with an ambulance.
Daycare Director Lisa Thomas said now that the Covid threat has reduced, the school has begun bringing back some of the more popular programs and activities, including Community Helper Day, Farm Day and Reptile Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.