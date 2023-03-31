When Coltin and Lauren Rainwater bought a ranch in the Cullman area, it was something of an answered prayer.
As they looked over their property, purchased in December 2021, Lauren said she silently prayed, asking God how they could use what He had equipped them with to serve Him.
How can we use 65 acres and a herd of cattle to bring glory to God, she asked. “It’s only because of You that we have this beautiful place,” she prayed.
“At that moment that He placed this dream in my heart,” Lauren said. “I shared it with Coltin, and he was 100% on board.” That is how the Rainwater Ranch Gives Back Initiative was born.
The idea is one straight from scripture.
“We decided that every year, much like the practices within the Bible, we would donate our first and best steer to four deserving families as a visual representation of our commitment to always use what the Lord has given us to serve Him and our community,” Coltin explained.
The Rainwaters are taking nominations now for four families or people to receive a quarter-share of a steer raised on their ranch, through their website at www.therainwaterranch.org. Anyone can nominate a family, Lauren said, through April 9.
Then the couple will have the difficult task of determining who among the nominated families should receive the gifts they are offering.
“We want it to go to somebody that needs it,” Lauren said.
It will be a lot of beef. Lauren estimated a quarter-share will be 100 to 125 pounds per family, so the couple are working to get churches, businesses or organizations to help them supply the family with a freezer, too. So far they have two freezers lined up, donated by North Brook Baptist Church and KOS Pressure Washing. They are working still to get two more.
“We’ve had people tell us we’re crazy,” Lauren said, to be giving away their product before they’ve ever made a profit raising cattle. The value of the meat and freezers will be about $5,000, they said.
The Rainwaters lived in Marshall County prior to the move to Cullman. Lauren is from Arab. Coltin is from Albertville. Lauren taught in the Albertville City School System, but then Coltin got a job at Cullman Electric. He needed to live in Cullman to take the job, leading the couple to move. Lauren teaches now at Parkside School in Cullman – both working full time in addition to the work of the ranch.
It has been a lot of work, Lauren said, and a slow process to the end product.
That’s been one of the challenging things about the ranch, she said: a lot of hard work has gone into it before they will see beef to sell in May.
She said they expect to take this first steer to be processed around May 1, and within two or three weeks they will have the meat to give to the four families selected.
Then they will get to the business of processing and selling beef to the public.
They’ve already sold all the quarters, halves, and whole steers that will be ready in May, Lauren said.
They expect to have meat to sell in May and October each year, and some October shares are already spoken for, she said.
Eventually, they hope to sell their grass-fed, non-GMO grain finished beef in smaller increments, such as someone would by during grocery shopping, in the future. Their cattle are antibiotic and hormone free.
“We’re excited,” Lauren said, about the give away.
“We know the Lord has placed this dream in our hearts, and we believe he will bless it,” Coltin said.
“With hearts full of thankfulness for what He has given us, we want nothing more than than to use it for His glory and His kingdom,” Lauren said. “We know God has equipped us with this farm not for our personal gain, but to be His hands and feet through love and service to our community.”
To learn more about Rainwater Ranch, visit www.therainwaterranch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.