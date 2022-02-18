Rhonda Gore has qualified to run for U.S. House of Representatives, District 4.
Gore has taught in DeKalb and Marshall counties as well as worked at Johnson’s Hosiery in Fort Payne and feels that she has built a solid relationship with the people of District 4.
She is a native of the area and graduated from Ider High School and Northeast Alabama Community College. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in social science from Jacksonville State University, where she belonged to Omicron Delta Kappa for leadership. She is also certified to teach English as a member of Sigma Tau Delta, the English honor society. She earned her Master’s degree in political science from the University of Alabama, graduating with honors.
Gore has served in various positions with the Alabama Education Association and on the Democratic executive committee.
Being from the mostly rural district, Gore feels that gives her an understanding of the people and an understanding of the needs of the people.
Gore’s top priority is to bring higher-paying jobs to District 4.
“I will work to improve our infrastructure, ensure safe and clean communities, and to broaden high-speed Internet to rural Alabama,” she said.
Gore said she will also work to bring back the town-hall meetings to ensure the people are well informed of what’s going on in Washington D.C.
“The time has come that District 4 needs a full-time Representative, not just when it’s election time. Aderholt lives in Arlington, Virginia and after 26 years, he has lost touch with the common people and their needs. I’m here and I’ve heard what the people want -- someone to listen to them and they want a voice in Washington. I’m that person!” she said.
She has one son, Plainview High School graduate, Tyler Dennis of West Hollywood, Calif.
The winner of the May 24 primary will take on the incumbent Robert Aderholt, in the General Election in November.
