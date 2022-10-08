LEESBURG, Ala. — The Big Red Machine continued its impressive march through Class 2A, Region 7 on Friday night.
Top-ranked Fyffe stormed to a 49-0 first-half advantage and finished with a 70-14 beatdown of Sand Rock. Head coach Paul Benefield’s Red Devils improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Region 7 standings. The victory was the 329th of Benefield’s incredible coaching career.
Sand Rock fell to 2-6, 1-4.
Jacob Mitchell started Fyffe’s rout by falling on a blocked punt in the end zone at the 10:33 mark of the first quarter. Brodie Hicks raced 64 yards to the end zone with 7:33 remaining, and Logan Anderson scored on a 20-yard run with 6:07 to go. Hicks dashed 34 yards for a TD with 51 seconds left, making it 28-0.
Fyffe’s Yahir Balcazar converted 7-of-7 extra points. Jesse Martin made 3-of-3 points-after.
Blake Dobbins threw a 58-yard touchdown pass, extending Fyffe’s margin to 35-0 with 9:13 remaining in the second period. At the 8:53 mark, Hunter Machen recorded a 38-yard pick-six. Ryder Gipson’s 50-yard run expanded it to 49-0 with 6:02 to go.
Sand Rock found the scoreboard on Aaron Ashley’s 4-yard TD pass to Everett Deboard with 3:39 left. Fyffe answered with a 64-yard kickoff return touchdown by Owen Blackwell, making it 56-6.
Ashley fired a 25-yard scoring pass to Deboard with 18 seconds on the clock. Ashley also passed to Deboard for two points.
The Red Devils picked up third-quarter touchdowns from Kaden Sharp on an 8-yard run and Draven Posey on a 5-yard carry.
Fyffe rushed for 353 yards. The Red Devils gained 411 total yards on just 27 offensive plays.
Sand Rock passed for 252 yards but gained only 62 on the ground. Fyffe’s defense forced three turnovers.
