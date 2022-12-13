This article is an opinion.
Five years ago, had an Alabama men’s basketball team been down 15 points on the road in the second half against the nation’s top-ranked team, they likely would have folded, packed it in and took the ‘L’ on the chin.
But this team is different.
The Crimson Tide, behind its star freshmen, fought back to upset the No. 1 Houston Cougars on Saturday afternoon 71-65 inside the Fretitta Center in Houston, Texas.
The win marked the second victory over a No. 1-ranked team for the Tide this season. Alabama and head coach Nate Oats pulled off an incredible upset of then-No. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes on Nov. 27 in the Phil Knight Invitational.
During Saturday’s broadcast on ABC, play-by-play announcers shared that it was the first time an NCAA team had defeated two No. 1 teams in a season before Jan. 1 since the 1960s. (An oddly-phrased but interesting note.)
The last team to pull off such a feat was Duke University during the 1965-1966 season. That Blue Devils team went on to the Final Four before being ousted by the Kentucky Wildcats. That was the same season the Texas Western Miners won their first NCAA national championship with a 72–65 victory over Kentucky in historic fashion.
As the saying goes, history tends to repeat itself. And boy, would a Final Four run not be fantastic for the Tide?
Unlike its unmatched success on the gridiron, Alabama has never been to the Final Four on the hardwood. The furthest the Tide has ever advanced in the NCAA Tournament was their lone Elite Eight appearance in 2004 under former head coach Mark Gottfried.
Under Wimp Sanderson, the Tide advanced to the Sweet Sixteen five times in the ‘80s and early ‘90s.
Since taking the reins of Alabama’s program, Oats has led the Tide to two straight NCAA Tournament appearances, in which he coached the 2021 squad to another Sweet Sixteen appearance. In the same season, the Tide captured the school’s first SEC regular-season title since 2002 and the first SEC tournament title since 1991.
That 2021 team was really good. And so, too, was the 2004 team and a handful of Sanderson’s squads. But this year’s team, assembled by Oats, could be even better.
I wonder, though, could it be one of the program’s best ever?
Perhaps.
Freshman phenom Brandon Miller (No. 14 prospect of the 2022 class) headlines a recruiting class exploding with talent, including Jaden Bradley (26), Rylan Griffen (53) and Noah Clowney (78). Many NBA Draft “experts” seem to believe Miller is blossoming into the top college prospect for the upcoming draft.
Of course, with key returners like Jahvon Quinerly, Nimari Burnett, Noah Gurley and Charles Bediako, and a big-time transfer in Mark Sears, this team is absolutely loaded with potential. Sears is the team’s second leading scorer averaging 14.4 points per game, only behind Miller (17.9 ppg) and leads the team in assists (30 total).
I would argue, there isn’t a deeper team in the country built to dominate the boards (No. 1 in the nation in rebounding) and be pests on defense (tied for sixth-best in blocks per game), while also maintaining the ability to score from anywhere on the floor.
But, I’ll pump the brakes on the GOAT talk for now. There are a lot of games left to play — conference play won’t begin until Dec. 28 — but I’m anxious to see how far this team can go. Maybe further than we’ve ever seen.
Marshall County native Taylor D. Beck is editor of The Reporter. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Beck is former editor and publisher of The Covington News in Covington, Georgia. He may be reached at taylor.beck@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.