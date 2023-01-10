Back of the Year finalist

Fyffe star sophomore running back Logan Anderson will be recognized for being a 2A Back of the Year finalist at the Mr. Football Banquet.

 File | Shannon J. Allen | The Reporter

All-State players Logan Anderson and Tucker Wilks of Fyffe are among the players who will be recognized at the Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. Football Banquet on Thursday at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center.

Anderson (Back of the Year) and Wilks (Linemen of the Year) are finalists in Class 2A. Winners from each classification, Mr. Football and the Super All-State Team will be named during the banquet, which is presented by Alfa and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.

The performances of Wilks and Anderson helped power the Red Devils to a perfect 15-0 season and a state championship, the Red Devils’ fourth in five years and the program’s sixth overall.

The complete list of 2A finalists is:

BACK

RB Logan Anderson, Fyffe

ATH Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer

QB Ty’Jarian Williams, Aliceville

LINEMAN

DL Keldric Faulk, Highland Home

OL Jamichael Pugh, Clarke County

OL Tucker Wilks, Fyffe

