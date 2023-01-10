All-State players Logan Anderson and Tucker Wilks of Fyffe are among the players who will be recognized at the Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. Football Banquet on Thursday at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center.
Anderson (Back of the Year) and Wilks (Linemen of the Year) are finalists in Class 2A. Winners from each classification, Mr. Football and the Super All-State Team will be named during the banquet, which is presented by Alfa and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.
The performances of Wilks and Anderson helped power the Red Devils to a perfect 15-0 season and a state championship, the Red Devils’ fourth in five years and the program’s sixth overall.
The complete list of 2A finalists is:
BACK
RB Logan Anderson, Fyffe
ATH Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer
QB Ty’Jarian Williams, Aliceville
LINEMAN
DL Keldric Faulk, Highland Home
OL Jamichael Pugh, Clarke County
OL Tucker Wilks, Fyffe
