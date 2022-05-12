Twice the Geraldine Bulldogs were within an out of either continuing their season, or getting out of an inning unscathed.
But twice the Piedmont Bulldogs put together two-out rallies to extend the game and eventually their season, beating Geraldine by an 8-5 final in eight innings for the second and final spot from the East 3A Regional, advancing to next week's State Tournament.
Geraldine led 5-4 heading to the top of the seventh after a rally of their own to take the lead. After getting the first two outs, Piedmont kept the inning alive with a single to right, then the next batter lifted a ball to shallow right that was dropped, allowing the runner from first to come around and score, tying the game 5-5.
Geraldine put a runner on second with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but were unable to bring the winning run home.
In the top of the eighth, Geraldine again put the first two Piedmont batters away, but then Piedmont again rallied. Piedmont drew walks with its next two batters, then with two on, a hot shot to the left side of the infield got past the Geraldine defense and went all the way to the fence, allowing both runners on base as well as the Piedmont batter to score for what turned out to be the final margin after the Bulldogs were set down in order in the bottom of the inning.
It was Geraldine who took the early led in the game, loading the bases with two out in the bottom of the third after an intentional walk, then the Piedmont catcher attempted to pick off the runner at third, but threw the ball into left field, bringing to Geraldine runners in for a 2-0 lead.
Piedmont wasted little time battling back, getting three runs in the top of the fourth after a single that was followed by a home run to left that bounced off the top of the fence. Another run in the fifth made it 4-2 Piedmont, before Geraldine rallied.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs trimmed the lead to one after a Gracey Johnson single to right, that was followed by Emily Oliver hammering a ball to the fence in center that allowed two runners to score, giving Geraldine a 5-4 lead that set the stage for the late drama.
Geraldine was topped earlier in the day by Plainview in the winner's bracket final, with the defending 3A champions rolling to an 8-0 victory over the Bulldogs, which necessitated the game with Piedmont.
