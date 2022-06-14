Movie lovers are venturing back out to theaters post pandemic, but for folks on Sand Mountain wanting a traditional big-screen experience, that means at least a 30-minute drive to the nearest cinema in Gadsden, or even longer to one in Huntsville.
However, that won’t be for long once Lucas Theater in Albertville opens later this year.
Last week, The Reporter joined city and theater officials on a tour of the in-progress cinema to see how far along its come since breaking ground nearly a year ago last June.
“It’s been a long project. Everybody has worked really well,” Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea said. “I think we’re fortunate to be where we are [in the process]. From an entertainment stand point, it’ll go a long way and complement everything that’s going on in not only Albertville but surrounding communities.”
Jim Zehr, vice president at Lucas Cinemas, told The Reporter the process has seen its fair share of “hiccups” and supply delays, but construction has come a long way at the property on U.S. Highway 431.
“You always got to be light on your feet. Just adapt and adjust, and everyone seems to be doing that,” Zehr said.
Company president and CEO Jim Lucas said the new theater will have the “latest and greatest” technology, from projection and sound to concessions and seating.
“It truly is the latest, greatest in sound and sight and the seats, which is what’s important.” he said. “...You go to Birmingham and all the theaters there that your tour, they’re not going to have the amenities that we’re going to have here.”
Some of those amenities include top-of-the-line laser projectors, wrapped floating screens, heated reclining seats, ambient lighting and Dolby Digital sound systems.
In the main entrance, the cinema will offer a wide variety of concessions — including taps from Main Channel Brewery — and will also feature a game room. The theater will have 10 auditoriums and be able to seat roughly 900 total. The largest theater will have a 60-foot screen and seat about 189 people, Zehr said.
“I’m excited for the public to get in here and see their reaction,” Lucas said.
Director of Economic Development for Albertville, Mike Price, said it’s taken five years since talks with Lucas Cinemas began to get where they are now.
“We’re really excited,” he said. “It’s going to be a great addition to his end of town. The developer and operator have all worked really hard to get to this point. It’ll be something the city can be proud of.”
