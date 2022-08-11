This article originally ran in our July/September 2022 edition of Land + Lake.
Chad Bearden is a man of many talents. A true Marshall County native, Bearden has found success in nearly every career path he’s taken, from local law enforcement to rising Nashville music star and viral social media sensation. But as he’s ventured out into different career frontiers, it’s music that’s always had his heart and artistic passion, even from a young age.
“I grew up playing music. Even when I was a cop I played music all over Marshall County and the surrounding areas,” he said.
Born in Grant, Bearden graduated from DAR high school in 2003. From there he joined the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Ever the man on the move, he eventually transferred to the Douglas Police Department and then to the Albertville Police Department, where he served until around 2012.
It was about that time he said Nashville began calling his name. A fellow-musician and friend who was already living and succeeding there kept prodding him to make the move to Music City to pursue the career of his dreams.
Bearden said, “He was like, ‘Hey man, I did all this playing music. You can do this too. I’ll help you do it, but you got to be here.’” He was almost convinced at that point, but first he needed to talk it over with his boss, then Albertville Police Chief Doug Pollard, who helped sway him to pull the trigger on the move.
“I told him the opportunity I had,” Bearden said, “and he was like, ‘Hey man, what’s the worst thing that happens? You go up there and it doesn’t work out, you come back and I give you your job back? Give it a shot.’”
So far, Bearden said things have worked out for him and his music career. For the past decade, he’s gotten to tour all over the U.S. and Canada playing his popular songs including “Runaway” and “What it Feels Like,” and he is currently planning a big tour for later this fall.
Things get strange
Having a social media presence is practically a must for businesses these days and that goes double for the entertainment industry. So about two years ago, Bearden dipped his toes into the online world of TikTok in hopes of promoting his music career to new heights. It didn’t take long for Bearden to do just that, but only after shifting his focus off music and onto more “strange” content.
“Everybody kept telling me, ‘You got to get on TikTok. You got to get on there and promote your music or whatever,’” he said. “I initially got on there to promote my music and my podcast, and I just was not having any success with it.” He said his first few videos were getting minimal traction with just a hundred views here and there. Feeling somewhat discouraged, Bearden said he “randomly” posted a video to TikTok one day where he talked about a letter he had received from a Jehovah’s Witness.
“I just talked about that letter, and I never thought anything about it,” he said.
Much to his surprise, that video went viral, quickly amassing more than 200,000 views and lots of comments. Thinking this would finally give him more exposure, he posted more of his music content. Though the number of interactions on those videos may have gotten a little better, they were nothing compared to his video about the letter, he said. So he started posting content similar to that, giving birth to his hit TikTok series “Strange things in Alabama.”
“I started posting about different things across the state that are kind of strange or are pretty neat attractions, and the videos just took off,” he said.
Now his videos — all of which are roughly 60 seconds or less — earn thousands views and have amassed for him more than 37,000 followers.
“It’s fun for me finding these places,” he said. “I grew up in Alabama, born and raised here, and there’s a lot of these places, a lot of these attractions I never knew about… These attractions will be in peoples’ hometowns and they don’t even know they’re there.”
Some of the more local “strange” attractions he’s featured on his TikTok include Mueller Company’s shiny chrome 1,000,000th fire hydrant proudly on display next to the Chamber of Commerce in downtown Albertville as well as “Joe’s Truck Stop” — it’s not exactly what you might expect — in Fort Payne, the video for which got over 400,000 views.
He said he is working on partnering with local tourism organizations throughout the state to help promote small towns and lesser known attractions such as these.
“I love Alabama. I am the most proud Alabamian you will ever meet. So it’s cool to have a part in promoting different things around the state,” he said. “My goal is to keep moving all through the state. People will definitely see many more stories coming from Marshall County because we have plenty of strange things here in Marshall County.”
Keeping the focus on state trivia, Bearden started another series on his TikTok, “I’m from Alabama,” where he describes a famous person from the Yellowhammer State for the viewer to guess before the end of the video. “That’s done really well also,” he said. “We got two good series about Alabama that are doing well for us. It was unintentional when it happened, but it’s been really cool to be a part of.”
He said he still keeps a couple of his music videos pinned to the top of his TikTok profile, and his success with the other videos has driven more fans to discover his music. “As an artist, your ultimate goal is to connect with people however you can. It’s been a cool, new experience,” he said. “Especially to connect with people from my home state.”
From the shadow
Bearden said his success in the Nashville music scene has afforded him opportunities to meet many interesting and talented people. Many of those people he’s brought on his new podcast, “From the Shadow,” which is now in its second eight-episode season.
“I sit down and I talk with a child of a famous person about what it was like growing up in that lifestyle and what they’re doing now in making their own name and getting outside of that shadow of their parents,” he said, describing the nature of the podcast.
In season one, he interviewed the children of well-known figures like Tom Tippton, son of Country music star Aaron Tippton; Georgette Jones, the only daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette; and Haven Nutt, son of controversial football coach Houston Nutt. In season two, which has new episodes each Tuesday, he’s already interviewed Walker Montgomery, son of 90’s country crooner, John Michael Montgomery.
Chad said lining up guests to interview has been the hardest part of starting a podcast, and that he owes a lot to Mike Davis, who founded Dirty Mo Media with Dale Earnhart Jr. and helped him improve and schedule his second season.
“I think [season two] is going to be even better than the first season,” he said. “I never knew it would take so much time to do a podcast and to do TikToks about strange things in Alabama, but it is a very time consuming thing.”
Chad said he hopes to one day soon perform on Sand Mountain, perhaps at the new Sand Mountain Amphitheater. For now, you can find his music, current tour dates and social media information at chadbeardenmusic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.