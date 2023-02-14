The ceremonial ribbon-cutting with elected officials and guests for the new classroom space at Whitesboro Elementary School occurred Monday afternoon, but students have been making use of the welcomed new space for a month or more, according to Etowah County Schools Superintendent Alan Cosby.
Whitesboro Principal Kristy Towns said the addition includes five new classrooms and new bathroom facilities to serve those classrooms. More importantly, she said it connected the buildings at the school under one roof. Towns said that’s better for the safety and security of the students.
Cosby said the Whitesboro school district’s population is growing and the school needed to grow as well. He pointed out the five trailers behind the school, which he said will be removed soon now that the new classrooms are in use.
“I know it’s great for the community, and I expect us to continue to grow,” the superintendent said.
Towns said the school will serve not only the school, but the entire rural community, offering a storm shelter when weather threatens.
A number of Sardis City officials, county officials, and much of Whitesboro’s faculty was on hand for the ribbon-cutting at the school.
Rep. Mark Gidley gave the invocation, saying the community has no greater asset than its children, and no greater duty than to educate them.
