CROSSVILLE — Crossville Elementary School is often referred to by the abbreviation CES. This December, CES stood for Christmas Every Second, as the faculty, staff and students used their artistic talents to turn the school into a winter wonderland.
“They wanted to do Christmas big this year,” said CES Assistant Principal Eric Bryant, who credited the school’s Sunshine Committee with the idea. The committee works throughout the year to promote school spirit, involvement and morale.
Principal Phil Bryan said, “Our teachers put a lot of work into this.”
Guests entering the building are greeted by a wall wreath made from the handprints of the students. CES features students in grades K-3.
“All the students traced their hands and cut them out for the wreath,” said Susan Peek, the school’s secretary.
The main hallway leads to the library, which housed the Santa Shop over the final two weeks of school prior to Christmas break. Every student had the opportunity to shop for gifts ranging in price from $1 to $5, with the emphasis on buying for family members or friends.
“The Santa Shop is about sold out of everything,” Bryan said. “It’s a good fundraiser for our library and helps our students learn about how to spend money.”
Moving throughout the building, each grade decorated its hallways and doors with a different theme.
Kindergarten chose Gingerbread Village and Santa’s House, while first grade selected Winter Wonderland.
“One of our custodians, Shay Mitchell, hand painted a lot of decorations throughout the school, including the fireplace in the first-grade hall,” Bryant said.
Second grade chose “Do you want to build a snowman?” Third grade’s theme was “The Polar Express.”
Some third-grade students designed and colored their own elves and displayed them along a wall.
“Our child nutrition program workers have a setup as well,” Bryant said. “It’s a whole school experience. The students and teachers did a phenomenal job.”
Misty Hicks, a kindergarten teacher, serves as chairperson of the Sunshine Committee.
“It definitely has been a group effort,” Hicks said. “Most teachers came over Thanksgiving break to get the magic started. We wanted our students to walk into a winter wonderland filled with the excitement of Christmas.
“From the life-size characters lining the halls with lights to the Christmas carols gently playing throughout the day, it has truly brought joy to CES.”
The Sunshine Committee also sponsors “The 12 Days of Christmas” for faculty and staff during December, which featured daily prizes and refreshments. The prize for Monday, Dec. 12 was $20.
