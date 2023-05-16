HUNTSVILLE – John Carroll High School posted a 4-0 victory over Guntersville in the AHSAA Boys State Soccer Championships Class 5A semifinals Friday night.
The Wildcats (23-4-1), coached by Jacob Lybrand and Zach Ross, never could get their offense going as the Cavaliers kept the ball on the offensive end all night. Junior Charles Farr scored two goals, and seniors Jacob McMahon and Gabe Retrepo had one goal each to pace the winners.
John Carroll (19-7-3) had 24 shots, 11 on goal, and limited Guntersville to just five shots all night to seal the win.
Guntersville goalkeeper Slaide Moore had six saves – a couple coming in dramatic fashion, to keep the match close for a while.
Saturday’s championship results were:
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Homewood (23-5-1) 1, Montgomery Academy (17-4-1) 0
CLASS 7A BOYS
Daphne (17-3-2) 3, Huntsville (14-9-4) 1
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Sparkman (21-4-0) 2, Auburn (14-5-0) 1
CLASS 6A BOYS
Fort Payne (26-2-2) 4, Montgomery Academy (21-3-1) 3
CLASS 1A-3A GIRLS
Westminster-Oak Mountain (17-5-0) 3, Saint James (15-2-2) 0
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Westminster Christian (15-4-1) 2, St. Michael Catholic (19-6-0) 1 (2 OT, 4-2 in PK)
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Springville (21-2-0) 9, Gulf Shores (19-10-0) 4
CLASS 1A-3A BOYS
Tanner (22-5-0) 2, St. Luke’s Episcopal (22-6-2) 0
CLASS 4A BOYS
Bayside Academy (17-1-3) 3, Westbrook Christian (12-10-3) 0
CLASS 5A BOYS
John Carroll Catholic (20-7-3) 8, Gulf Shores (23-7-0) 1
