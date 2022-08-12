Bradley Wisener, president of the Marshall County Auburn Club, has announced the club’s scholarship winners for the class of 2022.
“On behalf of the Marshall County Auburn Club, we would like to congratulate this year’s recipients of our annual scholarships. War Eagle!,” Wisener said.
The recipients are:
Abby G. Brown, Guntersville High School, Guntersville/Marshall Scholarship Endowment
Georgia G. Giles, Guntersville High School, Whitaker Family Endowment
Sarah N. Skidmore, Guntersville High School, annual scholarship
Anna C. Wilder, Guntersville High School, club endowment
Alexander X. Branch, Albertville High School, annual scholarship
Sandra N. Pilkington, Asbury High School, annual scholarship
Joelene A. Burrows, DAR High School, annual scholarship
Abby E. Stewart, Boaz High School, club endowment
Fall semester classes at Auburn begin Tuesday, Aug. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.