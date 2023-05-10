The first concert of Mountain Valley Arts Council’s Fall Concert Series is the Emily Joseph Band which has always been a huge crowd pleaser in previous years.
This outdoor concert will be held Thursday, May 11th, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Errol Allan Park in downtown Guntersville. Bring your fans, folding chairs, and friends.
Concessions and door prizes will available, and several downtown restaurants will stay open so you can pick up box dinners as the concert starts.
The Emily Joseph Band is a perennial favorite of MVAC concert attendees. They perform a variety of cover songs from the 1970s to Top 10 hits of today. With 20 plus years of experience in live performing, Emily Joseph Band’s strong vocals, musicianship, and ability to command the attention of an audience is exceptional. Her outstanding vocal talent and enthusiastic stage presence presents an exciting and entertaining performance from start to finish. Emily’s early beginnings as a jazz vocalist gave her an appreciation for all types of music.
Always giving more than 100% for an audience, her confidence radiates during her performances, and her wide range and strong voice allows her to make an audience marvel at her versatility.
If rain is looming, check MVAC’s Facebook page to see if the concert has been moved indoors such as to Guntersville Town Hall on Blount Avenue.
This concert is free and open to the public through generous donations from the audience, MVAC members and corporate donors, Alabama State Council on the Arts, City of Guntersville, Citizens Bank & Trust, and Sand Mountain Toyota.
