Sardis City Police and Alabama State Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run accident that claimed one life late Thursday night.
According to Sardis City Police Chief Will Alexander, officers responded to the 12,000 block of U.S. 431, near Faucett Auto Sales, at about 11:50 p.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered a male victim riding a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle.
The deceased victim’s name has not been released by police pending notification of family.
Alexander said by mid-morning Friday the suspected vehicle had been found. No other vehicles are believed to be involved, Alexander said.
No charges had been filed as of 10:30 a.m. Friday. However, Alexander said various charges were pending and could be filed over the next few days as the investigation continues.
U.S. Highway 431 was shut down for about two hours as authorities investigated the scene, Alexander said.
Boaz Police offered assistance for traffic control, detouring drivers down Denson Avenue, according to Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie. Closing the road to traffic is standard procedure, particularly when investigating a scene involving a fatality, Alexander said. The move ensures the safety of officers in the area and can preserve the scene.
Alexander said anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the wreck and hasn’t yet come forward is urged to call Sardis City Police at 256-593-6492 to make a statement.
