A Marshall County jury is hearing an appeal this week involving alleged harassment between a county employee and a protestor.
In Oct. 2020, local activist Unique Dunston and others gathered at Neena's Courthouse Grille on the ground floor of the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville to protest the Confederate monument located at the other county courthouse in Albertville. Rhonda McCoy, who is the administrative assistant to the County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson, was also at the grille eating lunch when an altercation took place between her and Dunston.
A video of the incident taken by Dunston shows McCoy stand up from her table, walk over to Dunston and put her hand over the camera. McCoy said in the video she did not want to be videoed while she was on her break.
Last December, McCoy was found guilty of harassment – a Class C misdemeanor – in a bench trial in Guntersville City Municipal Court. She was given a suspended five-day sentence and issued a $250 fine, plus court costs. She later filed for an appeal, which is being heard this week in Marshall County Circuit Court.
The question posed in the appeal Tuesday was whether or not McCoy grabbed Dunston’s phone and her finger, which could be considered “unwanted touching” and count as criminal harassment, or did McCoy put her hand up to block the camera’s view and it was Dunston who pushed the phone into McCoy’s hand?
Judge Donna S. Pate, of Madison County, is presiding over the trial, with attorney Jacob Millican serving as the special city prosecutor. Local attorney Dee Walker is representing McCoy.
With the question of who initiated the contact at the heart of the case, Millican said in his opening remarks the jury would “see for themselves” in the video of the incident.
Eyewitness Kara Bevill, Judge Chris Abel’s judicial assistant, backed up Walker’s argument that it was Dunston who pushed the phone into McCoy’s hand. Bevill testified she was in the grille that day and saw the entire incident.
Walker then turned some of Dunston’s own words against her by introducing a number of statements from her Facebook page concerning the case.
“You said on social media all jails and prisons should be torn down,” Walker said. “But you want my client to be thrown in jail for this incident? You want justice for yourself. Do you see the irony in that?”
Dunston said it was not her goal that McCoy go to jail, but she thinks McCoy should lose her job.
Though Dunston has repeatedly referred to the incident as an “attack,” McCoy’s lawyer pointed out Dunston laughed about it on the video. Walker asked Dunston if she suffered an injury during the “attack,” to which Dunston responded she had not.
Walker also cited one instance on social media where Dunston posted concerning the case: “I’ve got more tricks up my sleeve than a magician.”
Walker mentioned another post where McCoy had been referred to as “KKK Karen.”
Neena Drake, the owner of the grille, testified the protest had hurt her business. She said customers who ate with her two or three times a week had not been back since the incident.
The case is expected to go to the jury sometime Wednesday afternoon.
Editor's note: The Advertiser Gleam contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.