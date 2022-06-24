Fans of the Atlanta Braves, or those just wanting the chance to see baseball’s ultimate prize, will have their chance Saturday at Sand Mountain Park.
Fans can see and get their picture taken with the Commissioner’s Trophy, handed out to the winner of the World Series, Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. as the Atlanta Braves Trophy Tour will stop in Albertville. The event is free to attend and will take place inside the amphitheater at SMPA.
The Braves captured the championship last fall, downing the Houston Astros in six games, bringing the franchise its first title since the 1995 season, and the fourth in franchise history.
The stop is the fourth of five stops in Alabama, with the trophy stopping in Huntsville on Friday.
According to SMPA General Manager Patrick O’Brien, there has been a big amount of interest in the event, both due to the number of Braves fans in the area, and the area being a growing spot for baseball.
“We’ve heard a lot of positive feedback from coaches, and we have a strong foundation of recreational players and coaches, and then our high school and school system coaches around the area,” O’Brien noted. “Baseball here is huge, so it just made a lot of sense, they’re stopping at some other places in this region.”
While the trophy coming to SMPA is the first event of its kind with the Braves in the area, O’Brien said that the park and the team have been in contact since the park’s opening to try and bring a team-sponsored event to the area, including some preseason caravan stops, but prior to today’s event, the dates and timing just didn’t add up.
Add in that the two have strong connections in each direction, including a Braves sales representative who hails from Albertville, and SMPA workers who have season tickets with Truist Park less than three hours away.
“We’ve been in touch with them before about doing something related to the Braves, they have a promotional team that does preseason leadup, so we’ve stayed in touch with them, but it just hadn’t worked out for dates and timing, so when this was an option, and when we saw it, it made perfect sense,” O’Brien said. “We have a high-volume day here anyway outside of the event, so the timing worked out really well.
“We’ve established a connection with them, there’s somebody that used to live in Albertville that works with the Braves, and our Director of Entertainment and Events is a season ticket holder with the Braves and has established communication with them. Basically, we just reached out to them requesting to be included in the tour, and that’s what started it. They’re excited to come here because of the number of fans here, and because of the growing baseball community, and a strong baseball facility.”
While the trophy is the main attraction, which fans can get their picture taken with, SMPA is turning the trophy’s visit into a big event inside the amphitheater, with games, food and drinks available at the site.
“We’ll have corn hole there, and some other games for peoplt to play, we’ll have concessions open, and trying to turn it into a family-oriented, fun type of environment and event,” O’Brien explained. “People are coming in from out of the area, we’re hosting a youth baseball tournament that starts today, so there’s going to be a lot of activity in the park. The trophy is the draw, but we’ll have things surrounding it to make it a cool family-fun environment for anyone who wants to attend.”
According to O’Brien, aside from the trophy, the Braves will be bringing a contingent of their staff to the event, but it will not feature any current players or former players, similar to other tour stops in this region.
Above all else, O’Brien hopes that this is the first of many future events with the Braves, and something that is not an opportunity that comes around every year.
“It’ll be very exciting,” O’Brien concluded. “It’s a really unique thing that’s happening right here in Albertville.”
For more information on the Trophy Tour or SMPA, please visit the SMPA website.
