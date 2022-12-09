This article is an opinion.
The film was released in November of 1983 when I was seventeen years old. So, in all likelihood, I have seen it at least 39 times. “A Christmas Story” is a classic tale and one of the most watched holiday movies of all time. It is without a doubt, my favorite.
In case you’ve never seen it, the motion picture follows the story of a nine-year-old kid and his family in Hohman, Indianna during the week of Christmas in 1940. The young boy, Ralphie, wanted only one thing that holiday: a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. His desire is rejected by his mother, his teacher Miss Shields, and even a Santa Claus at a department store. They all tell him, “You’ll shoot your eye out.”
Despite the dire warnings, Ralphie’s father points to one last box hidden in the corner on Christmas morning…it was the rifle. The young boy rushes to the backyard to try it out immediately but when he fires it at a target, the BB ricochets back and hits him in the face. Luckily, it didn’t shoot his eye out, but did knock off his glasses, which he stepped on in the snow by accident and broke. Despite the mishap, he still slept with the Red Ryder that night and declared it the holy grail of Christmas gifts.
The air weapon is on many little boys’ Christmas wish list. Most fathers say, “It’s just a BB gun” and declare it a staple for their young offspring. Many mothers, however, worry their sons will indeed shoot their eye out. It was on both my boy’s letters to Santa when they were growing up. Like Ralphie’s father, we finally gave in one year and bought a couple of Daisy’s for Josh and Jake. And just like Raphie’s mother, I issued strict warnings and predictions of what could happen if they weren’t careful.
One Sunday afternoon shortly afterwards, the boys were competing in a little target practice against the side of the barn. My oldest fired a shot and like a scene straight out of A Christmas Story, it ricocheted and came back to land in his little brother’s shoulder. Jake said it felt like a bee sting and didn’t shed a tear. But with a thin stream of blood still trickling down his arm over an hour later, I took him to the local emergency room.
We spent four hours at the hospital where it took minor surgery to remove the tiny lead ball that had ripped through muscle and lodged against the bone in my son’s shoulder joint. He still has a tiny scar and the occasional ache from it today, over 20 years later.
An estimated 3.2 million BB guns, air-powered rifles and pellet guns are sold each year in the United States. These aren’t the same toy guns manufactured 50 years ago. These weapons can fire up to 900 feet per second and projectiles can achieve a muzzle velocity comparable to most handguns. The slugs can penetrate through skin, muscle layers and organs of a child or even an adult.
Despite the warning labels on them clearly stating it is “not a toy,” can cause serious injury and is not recommended for children under the age of 16, parents still gift young boys with them. At least 21,000 people are treated in hospital emergency rooms for BB and pellet gun injuries each year. Of those injured, 76% are under the age of nineteen with the highest rate being boys between the ages of ten and 14.
Several years ago, I had some critters around my house I hadn’t invited, so I went to the local hardware store and bought myself a Daisy BB gun…a pink one. Over the next couple days, I felt like a kid again sitting on my back porch and shooting towards all the furry and feathered creatures that crossed my yard. I quickly realized I needed a trip to the optometrist, however, when I didn’t even come close to hitting any of my targets. I definitely wasn’t Annie Oakley so, I put the pink rifle on a top shelf in the closet and forgot about it.
This past week, I ran across it while searching for a lost box of Christmas decorations. One of my grandsons was visiting and he was wide-eyed and amazed that his Nanny had a “real” BB gun. I let Levi carry it to the backyard and we loaded a few of the little metal balls into the chamber. He took careful aim at one of my pecan trees but I panicked as I remembered Ralphie’s mishap as well as my son’s injury once upon a time ago. I yelled “don’t shoot your eye out!” just as he pressed the trigger. He screamed, dropped the gun and missed the entire tree.
As a grandparent, I had always rather be safe than sorry, so the pink Daisy went back to the top of the closet. No eyes will be shot out on my watch.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
