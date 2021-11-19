This in an opinion column.
Over the past few months, I have had to make several tough decisions. I chose a different career path, which resulted in many sleepless nights and time on my knees in prayer. I also bought a “fixer upper” in Sardis and let me tell you…remodeling a house is not for the weak, I can assure you. Who knew there were so many shades of white paint to choose from?
In our lives, we all make decisions on a daily basis. ... some small, some large and some life changing. A number of them are major…like where to work, who to marry, which car to buy or where to live. However, others are minor…like what clothes to wear, what to watch on T.V. or where to eat lunch.
Most of us put a lot of thought and insight into all our decision making and sometimes it can be pretty gut wrenching and difficult. I think that most of us go through life scared to death we’ll make the wrong decision…I know I do. I am guilty of spending an excessive amount of time and energy making choices in simple everyday situations. I’ll admit…it took me five weeks to choose the shade of white I wanted to paint the exterior brick on my new house. And while the painters were finally spraying it on, I still worried I would hate the finished product.
Making most decisions is tough because of fear of the unknown. This is where a healthy dose of faith comes in handy as well as good shot of courage. Life is about change... whether for better or worse... and sometimes change is hard. It’s so easy to stay at that 9 to 5 job instead of striking out on your own. It’s so easy to order the same sandwich at lunch that you know you like, instead of trying something new, which you may not like at all. But at least you tried it and that can be the best choice of all.
Every decision brings some good, some bad and some life lessons. You can think about something, turn it over in your mind a thousand times and think about the possible results, but when it comes down to it, you just have to close your eyes, say a prayer and follow your heart.
I’ve read that there are 3 C’s of life.... choices, chances and changes. “You must make a choice to take a chance or your life will never change.” Don’t let the fear of what could happen make nothing happen. And hey, guess what? Maybe it won’t work out. But maybe seeing if it does will be the best adventure ever...because sometimes the destination isn’t the best part of a trip... but the memories you make along the way.
Robert Frost wrote a poem in 1915 titled “The Road Not Taken.” It describes a situation where a person is at a fork in the road and has to make a decision which path to take. The writer took the road less traveled and said it “made all the difference.” I have often taken that same road myself, and found it to be the best path ever.
We are all given one life...and it’s our own to do with whatever and however we choose. So, don’t let your fears and regrets of yesterday steal precious time from your today’s and your tomorrow’s. When you wake up each morning, you never know if that day will be your last...so make it count...for better or worse... live it like it’s your last...with no regrets and no fear of the decisions you make.
Try that new sandwich at lunch…make that career change…and paint your house. I chose the “Greek Villa” shade of white….and I sure do like it!
Sandy Holsonback in a guest columnist for The Reporter.
