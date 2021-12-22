This is an opinion column.
Harold and Glenda Bobo are two of DeKalb County and Sand Mountain’s best citizens, and they’re also my special friends.
On Dec. 18, the Bobos celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Congratulations to the Crossville couple on their achievement and for always setting an example of what a thriving and lasting marriage should be.
Harold and Glenda are from a generation that always made God the foundation of their union and married to stay married, no matter what life threw at them.
Coach Bobo was my teacher and mentor at Crossville High School. He demanded respect, and he expected nothing less than your best effort in the classroom and on the ballfield.
Coach looked after us and took care of us like we were his own. He could chew you out with the best of them, but if he did, it was to help you learn and do things right.
Coach Bobo never let anyone mistreat us or run over us. He’s a big, strong man who knew how to use his towering presence to make fools reconsider causing trouble for the Lions.
Glenda has been the perfect wife for a teacher, coach and school administrator like Harold. She’s kept Coach and their family going all these years, and she’s been like a second mother to all of us who grew up with their children — sons Mike and Scott and daughter Erica.
Glenda lifts my spirits every time we see each other. I can count on receiving a hug and hearing her say, “I love you.”
The day after my mother died in January 2020, Glenda and Peggy Hulgan brought food to our family. I’ll never forget their act of kindness.
I love and appreciate Harold and Glenda, and I’m thankful for the positive impact they’ve had on my life. It’s my prayer the Lord blesses them with health, strength and many more happy anniversaries.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.