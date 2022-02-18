This is an opinion Faith column.
Last time we looked at understanding strongholds that hinder the lost from coming to Christ. This time we will look at the “divinely powerful” weapons that can be used to bring down these strongholds.
“The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.” II Corinthians 10:4-5 NIV
Paul made it clear that the weapons of the “flesh” are merely human and have no divine power.For that reason he chose to use spiritual or divinely powerful weapons. After a person becomes a Christian, he has a new nature-his spirit is now indwelt by the Holy Spirit. Unfortunately, the old nature never goes away. It is a temptation to revert to the fleshly nature. If we revert to the weapons of the human nature in seeking to bring the lost to Christ, we will lose every single time.
What are some weapons of the human nature? Manipulation, eloquence, slick marketing, impure or selfish motives, high pressure techniques, fear tactics, deception, half truths, white lies are just a few that come to mind. With the use of these human techniques, we may coerce some to make a false confession of faith, but not a genuine change of heart. When it comes to bringing down strongholds, they are powerless.
Let’s take a look at some of the weapons Paul may have had in mind.
God’s Word
God’s written and spoken word is powerful. Anytime we are witnessing to someone about Christ, we should always use Scripture. Even if we gloriously fumble our way presenting the Gospel, any Scripture we share will have an impact.
“For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to the dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.” Hebrews 4:12
As a practical matter, it is helpful to have appropriate verses memorized. Scripture memory benefits us in many other ways as well.
This somewhat overlaps with other spiritual weapons because it involves using the Word and intercessory prayer both. The word “evangelism” was getting a bad rap for a while because some associated the word with certain televangelists who were not shining examples of what a true evangelist is. The word evangelism in the original language simply means good news. The Lord calls some to be evangelists, but each Christian is to engage in evangelism-sharing the good news about Jesus with others.
Evangelism is the intersection of those who do not know Christ with the Word of God, including the Gospel message. The Word and the Gospel can break the strongholds that prevent lost people from coming to Christ. As Paul reminded the church at Thessalonica, the Gospel must not “come to you in word only, but also in power and in the Holy Spirit, and with full conviction.” (I Thessalonians 1:5) Every seed a gardener plants in the ground will not come up, but if he doesn’t plan any seeds, it is certain none will come up.
The Knowledge of God
The strongholds, barricades, and high towers Paul referred to were designed to keep the Corinthians from the knowledge of God. Some don’t know God simply because they have never heard. Others don’t know Him or about Him because they have known only error, such as false idols or cults. These high towers must be brought down through the knowledge of God. How can we help those barricaded in by error to come to know the one true God? It is done by the teaching and preaching of God’s Word, either one on one, in a small group, or before large crowds as Billy Graham did.
The Holy Spirit
One of the roles of the Holy Spirit, the third person of the trinity, is to convict men of their sin. As we mentioned in a previous article, without the conviction of sin, people do not see the need for a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. The Holy Spirit can also reveal Jesus to people, and He can also reveal error. As we pray for individuals by name to be saved, we can ask the Holy Spirit to be at work in their lives.
Intercessory Prayer
Regular, consistent intercessory prayer is crucial to the tearing down of strongholds so people can come to Christ. As was mentioned in foundations of praying for the lost, the purpose of this intercession is not to persuade God to save someone because He wants all people to be saved. (See I Timothy 2:4) Then why should we intercede for the lost? In addition to what was mentioned above, Intercession for the lost enters into the realm of spiritual warfare.
Volumes have been written on spiritual warfare. An unbeliever who is held in bondage by one or more strongholds is in the domain of darkness. “For He delivered us from the domain of darkness, and transferred us to the kingdom of His beloved Son.” (Colossians 1:13 NASB) In Ephesians 6:12, Paul also tells us this, “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world, and the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realm.” (NIV)
Satan and his demonic angels are strong, but our God and his angels are stronger. Just as Paul mentions his struggles in proclaiming the Gospel, so those of us today seeking to bring the lost to Christ will have struggles. The Lord has equipped us with the weapons to win, but we must use those weapons, and not the weapons of the flesh and this world.
Culin Hedgerow Cutters
In the last article on understanding strongholds, reference was made to the hedgerows in Normandy during WWII. Our troops and tanks were unable to penetrate these mounds of dirt with hundreds of years of growth of trees, shrubs, and roots. These were strongholds that had to be destroyed for them to advance into Germany and win the war.
Sergeant Curtis Culin invented a device that was made of sharp steel spikes that were fitted to the front of tanks, allowing them to create an opening in the hedgerow for the tank and the troops to follow behind. The steel for the Culin Hedgerow Cutter came from the obstacles the Germans had set up on the beaches of Normandy.
In war, the right weapons are needed to win. In spiritual warfare of breaking down strongholds, the right weapons are also needed to win.
To be continued.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.