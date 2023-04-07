Then-Southside head coach Roger Hibbs recommended a young assistant coach on his staff, Chris Garmon, for the head coaching job at Crossville when it came open in 1994.
Roger knew Chris would be the right fit for the Crossville program and community, because he spent six of the best years of his life there as the Lions’ head coach from 1983-88.
Only the Lord knew He’d call them both home to Heaven within four weeks of each other in 2023. We said goodbye to Coach Hibbs on March 3 and to Coach Garmon on March 31. If there’s football in Heaven, I have to believe Roger and Chris are coaching together, and neither one of them cares who calls the offensive plays now.
Butch Cassidy was the principal who hired Coach Garmon at Crossville. I remember him joking about Chris living in a trailer with wheels on it, so he could roll him out of town if he didn’t have a good rookie season.
In the third game of the year, the Lions shut out archrival Geraldine 7-0. After the victory, Mr. Cassidy walked up to me and said, “We’ll take the wheels off Garmon’s trailer now.”
Coach Garmon’s 1994 team went on to win the area championship, the first of four the Lions captured under his leadership. He compiled a 70-33 record at CHS from 1994-2002.
I’ve sometimes wondered if the program would’ve struggled like it has the past 20 years if Chris had remained in charge longer.
David Bice was an assistant coach for Chris at Crossville and Sardis. When Sardis beat West End 28-13 in Chris’ debut game in 2003, he had some caps made with the message “Chris Garmon Stadium.”
Coach Bice gave me one of those caps, and now I wish I would’ve kept it.
I enjoyed watching Chris’ sons, Corey and Kyle, grow up on the field, first as managers and later as players for their dad. Both of them were quarterbacks for him at Sardis. Their sister, Jordyn, came along to serve as a manager for her father, as the Garmons made football a family affair.
The Lord blessed Chris with the perfect coach’s wife in Lori. She was a rock for him and their family, and she loved him to the end.
Wives of young coaches who are looking for an example of how you make it work need to seek Lori’s advice.
Chris Garmon was my friend and supporter. He always appreciated the coverage The Reporter gave his teams. I’m thankful death can’t erase memories, because I have some great ones of Chris and his family.
It’s my prayer the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort continues to wrap His arms around the Garmon family.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
