Boaz Mayor David Dyar pledged not to let skyrocketing gasoline and natural gas prices stop the city from providing vital city services.
During a city council meeting Monday night, Dyar said several city departments are near the top of their budget for gasoline and natural gas costs.
“All municipalities are dealing with this,” Dyar said. “We are not going to let high prices interfere with city services.
“We won’t park police vehicles or anything like that. We will continue to do patrols, maintain our roads and pick up limbs like we always have.”
Dyar said no one could have predicted gasoline prices would soar to $4.50 per gallon.
Natural gas prices are also rising, he said.
“Natural gas is way too high,” he said. “We had a $20,000 budget for the recreation center and it is already at $60,000 at this point.
“Our senior center and our library are both heated with gas.
“It is what it is. We are going to have to deal with it.”
In other business Monday, council members also:
• Approved a rezoning request Monday night making way for a new climate-controlled self-storage building.
Milton F. Duke requested a zoning change on property at 717 E. Mann Ave., from R-1 (Low Density Detached Residential District) and R-2 (Medium Density Detached Residential District) to B-3 (General Business District).
No one spoke for or against the rezoning, however, one neighbor expressed concern of how close the driveway into the facility could be to his home. After speaking with Building Inspector Nick Borden, the man discovered the driveway is actually planned to be constructed on the far side of Duke’s property, well away from the neighbor’s home.
• Heard the annual report from the Boaz Legacy Commission from Wayne Hunt.
Hunt said the commission was formed two years ago and has since obtained a 501c3 non-profit status, formed the Legacy Foundation and opened a museum near city hall.
The museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is also opened during special events held downtown, such as monthly antique car show dates.
“People are coming,” Hunt said. “We have had a good flow of people coming into the museum. They are coming back to Boaz. We are looking at increasing hours.”
Hunt reported the museum, mural committee and foundation are all on sound financial footing. He is hoping to receive a grant from local legislators again this year. A $10,000 grant given by Sen. Clay Scofield and Rep. Kerry Rich was primarily used to fund the renovation of the former post office into the museum, he said.
• Approved a resolution granting a business license to Aseel LLC doing business as Boaz Grocery at 1825 U.S. 431 for retail beer and retail table wine, off premises only.
• Appointed Denise Willis to the Boaz Legacy Commission with a term expiring May 27, 2026. Councilman Johnny Willis abstained from the vote.
• Reappointed Jeff Owen and Leigh Landers to the Boaz Library Board each with a term expiring May 10, 2026.
• Approved paying $126,342 in accounts payable. All vouchers are posted at city hall for public viewing.
• Adopted a resolution to purchase a 2022 Ford Explorer from Stivers Ford Lincoln in Birmingham at a cost of $35,293. A portion of the cost will be covered by an insurance settlement. Dyar said one of the police department’s vehicles was involved in a crash and totaled. The insurance settlement stems from the incident and will be applied to the new vehicle.
• Learned the Boaz Fire Department responded to four fire calls, 105 rescue and emergency medical service calls, 28 service calls, seven good intent calls, 14 false alarms and one severe weather and natural disaster call during the month of June.
• The Boaz Street Department reported picking up 149 loads of limbs, 76 bags of litter, 56 loads of refuse and 14 loads of leaves during June.
• Boaz Police made 105 arrests; responded to 2,432 response calls; 128 Incident Reports; issued 457 traffic citations; investigated 17 traffic accidents and eight private property accidents.
Animal Control responded to 54 calls and picked up 12 cats and dogs during June.
• The Boaz Public Library is partnering with the Albertville Career Center to bring job help to our community. A representative from the Career Center will be at the Library on July 26th to assist with job searches, online applications, resumes, and more. All services are free to the public. For more information, please call the library at 256-593-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.