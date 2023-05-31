SPECIAL TO THE REPORTER
(Montgomery) – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall issued the following statement after the Senate unanimously passed SB143 sponsored by Senator Will Barfoot.
As written, the Act provides penalty enhancements for felonies committed to further the interests of any criminal enterprise, attaches a mandatory minimum sentence to the possession or use of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and certifies individuals aged 16 and older as adults when charged under the Act.
“My Office worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement to develop the Gang Prevention Act, as we continue to see the proliferation of violent street groups in too many of our communities,” said Attorney General Marshall.
“Gang violence is a cancer and tough sentences are the antidote. I applaud the Senate for moving forward with this legislation and prioritizing the safety of our citizens.”
As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of Alabama, Attorney General Marshall is leading the charge to correct deficiencies within our criminal justice system by advocating for the Alabama Gang Prevention Act and the recently passed Deputy Brad Johnson Act dealing with correctional incentive time. In April, 162 Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police from across the state called on the legislature to pass the Alabama Gang Prevention Act.
