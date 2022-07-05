The Boaz football team launched the competition portion of its summer schedule by hosting 11-on-11 events against Gadsden City on June 27 and St. Clair County on June 29.
On June 30, the Pirates competed in the Black Creek Parkway 7-on-7 Tournament at Gadsden City. Boaz’s pool featured Guntersville, Southside, Opelika, Briarwood Christian, Gadsden City-Black, Weaver and Anniston.
Teams in the other pool were Gadsden City-Cardinal, Ramsay, Jemison, Minor, Austin, Jacksonville, Carver-Birmingham and Bessemer City.
Boaz kicks off the 2022 season at Jacksonville on Aug. 19. The Pirates travel to Guntersville on Sept. 16 and host Southside on Sept. 23.
“Seven-on-7s are good for teaching kids schemes, knowing what to do and conditioning,” said Boaz head coach Jeremy Sullivan, who enters his sixth season at the helm.
“We get to work on our routes, our timing and our mechanics, but it’s far removed from real football, don’t get me wrong. When you take the offensive line and running game out of football, you’ve created a whole different game.
“We would like to just try to improve and get better at what we can in this and just understand it’s not real football, but we want to be competitive anytime we’re lined up across from anybody else.”
On July 12, the Pirates are hosting a 7-on-7 tournament sponsored by the Navy. The event features 11 teams. Besides the Pirates, other local teams scheduled to compete are Guntersville, Douglas, Sardis and West End.
The Pirates are coming off a 6-5 season in 2021, which ended with a 31-21 loss to Parker in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Sullivan has guided BHS to four consecutive postseason appearances.
On offense, sophomore quarterback Tyler Pierce succeeds Carter Lambert as Boaz’s starter. Pierce attended the Manning Passing Academy in June at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. He’s been a varsity letterman since the eighth grade.
“Tyler probably played half the snaps last year, just because of how we did things,” Sullivan said. “We played Carter in a lot of different positions.”
In 2021, Pierce completed 31-of-70 passes for 449 yards and eight touchdowns.
Other returning starters on offense are receiver Gavin Smart, tight end Bo Hester, running back Cade Whorton and linemen JT Pruitt and Walker Holland.
Smart was Boaz’s leading receiver a year ago with 25 receptions for 399 yards and seven TDs. Whorton rushed for 215 yards and three scores in 2021.
The Pirates will remain in 5A, Region 7 for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but their region rivals will now be Crossville, Douglas, Sardis, Guntersville, Arab and Scottsboro. Arab and Scottsboro reclassified after spending two years in 6A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.