GERALDINE -- Behind a balanced scoring attack that saw five players finish in double figures, host Geraldine used a big second quarter to pull away from Collinsville in a 74-46 victory in the opening round of the 3A Area 12 tournament.
With the win, the Bulldogs advance to Friday night's championship game, where they will face Hokes Bluff at 6 p.m.
"We played pretty well offensively," Geraldine coach Jeremy Smith said. "That's the first time this year we've had 5 players in double figures, and that makes it tough to guard. We hope to keep this momentum up the rest of the season."
Lucas Bryant led the way for the Bulldogs with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Redick Smith and Connor Johnson each netted 13 points. Carlos Mann scored 11, and Jaxon Colvin rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10. Johnson and Colvin each had seven rebounds, while Mann dished out six assists.
The Bulldogs opened the game with a 20-14 edge after one, then took off in the second, netting 27 points to stretch the lead to 47-23 heading into the halftime break, rolling the rest of the way.
Collinsville sees its season end, and were paced by Alex Garcia's game-high 19 points, while Colton Wills added 16 for the Panthers.
Hokes Bluff defeated Glencoe in the other semifinal game by a 53-40 final.
Geraldine swept both meetings against Hokes Bluff during the regular season.
