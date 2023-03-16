One of the largest developments in our county is on public property. The Harbor restaurants, bars, and hotel is probably a 20 million dollar undertaking including land.
Public property leased to an individual with a long term lease. The property belongs to the city.
Federal and state law says that the land is to be taxed (ad valorem) “as if he owned it," because it lost it’s public property exemption when it was leased.
The U.S. Supreme court said, a lease for long term “is equivalent of absolute ownership.” Alabama law says “any exemption must be found in the statutes.”
Our taxing authority for some strange reason has not charged the developer for the taxes due on the property.
There is some sort of underlying issue, and it needs attention.
-- Joel Kennamer
Guntersville
