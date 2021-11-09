Dashing through Downtown returns to Boaz for another snow-filled holiday shopping spectacular event, the first in a series of holiday events within the city.
Nov. 12 and 13, downtown shops will be filled with holiday clothing, accessories, décor and much more, just in time for the holiday season.
From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both nights, the downtown area will be limited to foot traffic only and will feature special vendors, food, fun and live performances by the SSCC Street Singers, SSCC Jazz Band, Sand Mountain Cheer, All That Jazz Dance Company and Just Dance Academy.
Downtown businesses include Past Times Antiques, Amberson’s, Mastin’s Electrical, South Design Co., Rebellious Roots Salon and Spa, Weathers Furniture, The Grove Gift Shop, Galloway Chiropractic and Elite 256 Gym.
Most downtown businesses will remain open later than usual during the event.
Live performances will begin Friday with Sand Mountain Cheer performing from 5 to 5:15 p.m. Just Dance Academy will perform from 5:20 to 5:35 p.m. followed by All That Jazz from 5:40 to 5:55 pm. Snead State Jazz Band and the Snead State College Singers will perform from 6 to 7:15 p.m.
“All of us that own a business downtown look forward to this event each year,” said Holly Ramsey, owner of Rebellious Roots Salon and Spa.
“We work hard throughout the year to find unique inventory just for this event. Not only is the community supporting local brick and mortar shops, but they are supporting local vendors as well.
“These vendors work throughout the year as well getting supplies and putting their hearts and souls into their work.”
The addition of snow flurries to the quaint downtown area only adds to the festive spirit, Ramsey said.
“This event is magical and makes you feel like you are right in the middle of a Hallmark Christmas movie,” she said. “We are looking forward to seeing the snow and everyone this year.”
Councilman Johnny Willis said the event is slated to be bigger and better than last year’s inaugural event.
“Last year I believe we had around 20 vendors,” Willis said. “This year, we will have 75. We’ll have more to eat, more home crafts and everyone’s favorite … more snow.”
Willis said changes made include the addition of tables and chairs throughout the downtown to allow for places to eat, rest and visit, people dressed in Dickens-period costumes, and more trees and decorations.
“The downtown’s going to look the best it ever has,” Willis said. “You won’t want to miss out.”
More holiday cheer
Boaz businesses have more opportunities to share holiday cheer throughout November and December.
• Beginning Nov. 8, local businesses will have the opportunity to participate in the annual Blitz N’ Boaz Decorating Contest and Tinsel Tree Trail.
Hang lights and erect lighted displays in shop windows to compete for prizes.
Businesses should light up their windows and show creativity. Winners receive $100 for first place; $75 for second place; and $50 for third place.
• The Tinsel Tree Trial consists of an array of trees set up in Old Mill Park around the walking track. All trees must be at least 6 feet tall – live or artificial – with lights and weather-friendly decorations. Trees may be set up beginning Nov. 8 and must be removed by Jan. 3.
Trees will be judged for most original, most traditional, most kid friendly and most creative.
To register for either the Blitz N’ Boaz or Tinsel Tree Trial, stop by the chamber offices or email them at boazchamberassist@gmail.com to request a form.
• The city’s annual Christmas Parade is slated for Friday, Dec. 3 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Immediately following the parade is the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Old Mill Park, complete with caroling, visits from Santa and a station where children will be able to write letters to Santa. This year’s parade theme is “Christmas Movies.”
For the first time in many years, the parade will make its way through downtown.
The parade will start at the First Baptist Church, continuing along Main Street, to East Mann Avenue, to Brown Street before ending on Line Avenue.
