Serenity Edwards knew something wasn’t right when a stranger pulled into her driveway early Tuesday morning.
The passer-by said he saw smoke coming from a neighbor’s home and did Edwards know if anyone was home.
“I smelled smoke and saw the smoke coming from the home and I called the neighbors,” Edwards said. “They weren’t home, so I called 911.”
Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck said the call for help came in at 6:56 a.m. and firefighters were on scene by 7 a.m. at the home located at the corner of Seay Avenue and Verbon Street.
Two engines responded with the shift captain’s SUV, he said.
The fire gutted the inside of the home, owned by Lindsey Hubbard, Beck said.
A cause is unknown at this time, Beck said, but an investigation is ongoing.
“When our firefighters got on scene, the front door was secure and they had to force entry into the house,” Beck said.
“They went down the hall and encountered fire in a bedroom. The whole house was filled with smoke.
“The neighbor walked over to the house after talking with a passer-by who saw smoke coming from the house,” Beck said.
“The neighbor saw the blinds hanging in the widows had melted and the house was on fire.”
Beck said no one was at home as one resident was at work as a nurse and the other resident was at a hospital with a relative. Beck said no injuries were reported.
Seay Avenue was closed to thru traffic while fighting the fire, causing some traffic issues for those taking children to school at the nearby Intermediate and High schools.
