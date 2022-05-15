If prayer is to be a priority for us, then we need a plan to keep it a priority. Here are a few simple suggestions.
First, we must set a definite time for prayer. If we do not, we most likely will not be consistent day in and day out. Whatever time we choose, we must offer the Lord the best of our day and not the leftovers when we are tired. While all of us are not morning people, it is a good time to set aside for prayer before the day gets started. For some that may mean getting up earlier, but to have quality, uninterrupted time alone with the Lord, it will be worth the effort. Read these words of David in Psalm 5:3: “In the morning O Lord you will hear my voice; in the morning I will lay my prayer before you and eagerly watch.”
Second, we need to choose a location. There is something about being in the same location every day to be alone with the Lord. It needs to be a place that is free from distraction and interruption. Cell phones or other devices need to be silenced or left when entering the place of prayer. It is a temptation to check our devices when we get a text message or other notification.
Third, some type of prayer notebook or written list and pen or pencil is suggested. There are several reasons this can be helpful.
First, our minds tend to wander when we pray. Having written requests and lists before us helps us to focus. And yes it is okay to open our eyes while we pray to see the requests. Following a written list also helps to keep us awake as we pray.
Second, as we pray the Lord may bring to our mind other requests or verses of Scripture to claim. We need to write these down by the name of the person we are praying for. And of course we need to write down and date answers to prayer. Over time our prayer notebook becomes a prayer journal.
Third, a prayer notebook helps us to organize our prayer life. As our prayer life matures, we will have so many requests and so many people we are praying for that we cannot remember them all. There also comes a point that we cannot pray for every person every day. While there are those we will pray for every day, the others can be divided into the days of the weeks.
Fourth, spend time in God’s Word before praying. In prayer, we speak to God. By reading his Word, He can speak to us. Our time alone with God needs to be a two way conversation. Failing to do both short circuits that communication. There are multiple ways to spend time in God’s Word. Again, a good plan is advised to be consistent in one’s reading and studying God’s Word.
Fifth, read books on prayer. Your church library should have books on prayer. Ask your pastor or staff minister for their recommendations on books on prayer. They can also be purchased new and used from your favorite sources. A few of my favorite authors on prayer books are E.M. Bounds, Andrew Murray, Jack Taylor, Peter Lord, Watchman Nee,
Listen to messages on prayer from reputable pastors/Bible teachers. A few of my favorite Bible teachers are Charles Stanley, Adrian Rogers, Charles Swindoll, and Erwin Lutzer. Messages can be listened to in various formats on their web sites, and most have CD’s or DVD’s available to order for a minimal price. What better investment of one’s money than to build a library of resources on prayer. These resources can be shared with family, friends, and your church as well.
While it is important to have that set time to spend alone with the Lord daily, other times of prayer can be had as well. And while spending time with just you and the Lord is vital, praying with others can be encouraging too. Some have prayer partners that meet for prayer regularly. Others are part of a prayer group. Some churches have designated prayer rooms with numerous requests that one can sign up for as well.
If you have a spouse, agreeing in prayer with your spouse can bring numerous benefits. Finding time to pray with your spouse can be challenging, but doing so will be worth the effort. If you have children or grandchildren in your home, pray with them, and not just at meal time. The prayers that they see answered will boost their faith over the years.
If you are unable to get out and go like you once did and be involved in church and other ministries, let me encourage you to become a mighty prayer warrior. Through the ministry of intercession, from your own home you can touch countless lives from government leaders around the world to missionaries and unreached people groups to your own family and your own neighbors who need the Lord.
“Then Jesus told them a parable to show them that they should always pray and not give up.” Luke 18:1
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
