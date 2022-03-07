The 17th annual Race to Remember 5K takes on a different style this year with its first-ever nighttime glow run on April 1.
Held at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater, the 5K race starts at 7 p.m. and features a glow-in-the-dark theme. The 1-mile Family Fun Run begins at 8. Participants are encouraged to wear glow bracelets, necklaces, and other glowing attire as they walk or run the easy, family-friendly 5K course around the perimeter of the park.
The Race to Remember gives families, businesses, and other groups an opportunity to honor a lost loved one in a meaningful way. Proceeds help provide comfort, care, and support for those facing chronic illness, the end of life, and grief through the Shepherd’s Cove Foundation. Registration is $35. Each participant receives a long-sleeve, commemorative T-shirt and post-race meal at the park. Age group awards are presented at 8:30 p.m.
Families are also invited to participate in games, face painting, and other activities at the Kids’ Zone inside the amphitheater. The Kids’ Zone and 1-mile Family Fun Run are sponsored by the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention in partnership with the Shepherd’s Cove grief support department.
Register or learn more at www.racetoremember.run.
