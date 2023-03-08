ALBERTVILLE — Albertville High School found its new head football coach last week, as Bert Browne was hired Feb. 28 and officially took charge of the Aggie program March 1.
Now, the Aggies are searching for their next varsity boys head basketball coach following the recent resignation of Dylan Bunnell, who stepped down after two years at the helm.
Last September, Bunnell resigned his teaching position in the Albertville City School System and was placed on an independent contract to remain in his coaching role.
Bunnell guided the Aggies to the 2022 Marshall County Tournament championship. They beat Guntersville 65-64 in the finals, enabling the Aggies to win four consecutive titles for the first time in program history.
Guntersville defeated Albertville 47-45 in the 2023 Marshall County Tournament semifinals at Snead State, derailing the Aggies’ quest for a fifth straight championship.
Albertville’s 2022-23 season ended with a 64-42 loss to Huntsville in the Class 7A, Area 7 Tournament.
Bunnell serves as the head coach for the 17-and-under Under Armour team of Pro One Basketball Club in Huntsville.
“We wish Coach Bunnell nothing but the best. We’re thankful for all he has done for Albertville High School basketball,” Albertville Superintendent Dr. Boyd English said.
