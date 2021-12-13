An Albertville Middle School student has been arrested after making threats on social media.
According to school officials, the threat was posted online over the weekend and reported to administration before the start of school Monday, Dec. 13.
In effort to quickly “neutralize” the threat, a search was conducted of the student's personal property, but no weapon was found.
Albertville Police Department made an arrest, and there is no ongoing threat at the school, officials said.
Neither the identity of the student nor the nature of the threat has not be release, however the school did say "disciplinary procedures" have begun for the student.
Albertville City Schools would like to commend AMS administration, Albertville Police Department and everyone who notified school administrators of the threat and remind people — “If you see or hear something … Say something.”
