BOAZ, Ala. — Senior guard Chadan Hamilton torched the nets for a game-best 29 points, leading Boaz to a 61-52 triumph over archrival Sardis on Friday, Dec. 9 at Sardis Gymnasium.
The Pirates improved to 1-1 in the Class 5A, Area 13 standings while the Lions fell to 1-1.
Sardis raced to an 18-11 advantage after the opening quarter, but Boaz outscored the Lions 22-11 in the second period behind the play of Hamilton, who netted 11 points. The Pirates grabbed a 33-29 lead at intermission.
Boaz was in front 45-39 at the final rest stop.
Hamilton converted 10-of-11 free throws, including 6-of-6 in the fourth quarter. He dished out four assists on the night.
Judd Oliver scored nine, Jaquan Kelly seven, Carson Jones and Andre Kirkland five each, Carson Gable four and Jakai Hudgins and Javius Hudgins both one for Boaz.
Jones cleared eight rebounds and Kelly five.
Luke Martin’s 18 points topped the Lions’ attack. Eli Morton finished with 12.
Kason Moore tossed in nine, Carson Gillilan seven, Jacob Bozarth four and Landon Carroll two.
Boaz 58, Fort Payne 51
The Pirates took down Fort Payne on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the inaugural Marshall County vs. DeKalb County Showdown at Snead State.
Fort Payne led 20-18 after a quarter, but Boaz owned advantages of 36-32 and 46-38 at the other breaks.
Jones made 4-of-9 3-pointers and paced the Pirates with 16 points. Kelly posted a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, and he also handed out three assists.
Hamilton collected 10 points and six assists. Kirkland closed with six points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jakai Hudgins scored five, Gable four and Oliver three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.