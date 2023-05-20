Virgie May (Moore) Hicks
Aug. 9, 1934-May 5, 2023
Known by friends and family as Margie, but to her father, she was Mugs.
Born a towheaded farmer’s daughter in Marshall County. Her family is listed in the book of early settlers before we were a nation. Settled in Alabama before it was a state. Her great-grandfather was one of the first circuit judges in Alabama. She was the love of our father’s life. Mother of three, Barbara Hicks King Natoli (Bart), Sherman Hicks (Rita) and Brenda Hicks Hester (Don); grandmother to six, Brandi Hicks Mayes (Smiley), Amy Wilkie (Michael) Brooke Harper, Chad King (Kristy), Derek Hicks (Jennifer), Hillery Phillips (Beau); great-grandmother to eight, Hunter Dunn (CheyAnne), Zach Dunn, Addie Scott, Lexie Hicks, Madi Hicks, Grady King, Porter king and Jax Hicks; and great-great-grandmother to Ellie Jo Dunn.
She couldn’t go out of the house without running into kinfolks.
She loved family, going places, gardening, fishing, wrestling and cooking.
My son, Chad, wrote this for his dad to read at her service. It speaks for all of us.
Margie Hicks will live on in the hearts and memories of so many!
Here today as my imperfect self, maybe the one who didn’t call enough, say enough, do enough to tell her I loved her enough … I want to talk about my Mawmaw, who I will refer to as grandmother throughout this story because “grand” is the most fitting word I can think of for her in this moment.
She gave me a lot of comfort, love and good memories whether she knows it or not.
My senses and memories are forever linked in part because of her.
I can “smell” something cooking at a restaurant or in my mom’s house and it takes me right back to 1986 in my grandmother’s house. Me, there sitting on the couch, Lazy Boy or floor … watching TV, often M*A*S*H, wrestling, a Western or Dukes of Hazzard.
I can “touch” shag carpet, galvanized metal or sandy soil and be right back there at her house laying on the floor of the living room, swinging on the clothesline pole or digging in the garden.
I can “see” a willow tree blowing in the wind, an old blue truck on the road, or an old gray Craftsman tractor and I am transported right back to that very moment.
I can “hear” the ice cream truck, a window AC unit, whistling pressure cooker or a boiling pot and there I am again.
And last, but not least, I can “taste” a “good” biscuit, ripe cantaloupe, biscuit dough, fried pies, pumpkin bread, beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, chicken and dumplings and again, she is there hyperlinked to my life up to the present moment and right on into every moment of my life until the day I’m gone. Through these words and most importantly my senses and memories, she will always be here with me.
My senses and memories are forever linked between me and my grandmother and I hope with this she may be able to rest in peace knowing she lives on in me.
Debbie Noblitt Trussell
Albertville
Debbie Noblitt Trussell, 55, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at White Oak Baptist Church. Rev. Gary Smith, Jr., Rev. Glen Pankey and Michael Lowe will officiate the service.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Trussell; daughter and son-in-law, Emily (Matthew) Beck; son, Evan Trussell; two grandsons; parents, Cecil and Sherry Noblitt; brother, Rickey Noblitt; aunts and uncles, Katherine Pike, Priscilla Painter, Darlene and David Camp, Faye Wilson, Patricia and Wayne Lowe; and a host of cousins.
Timothy Lavon “Cuzz” Malone
Boaz
Timothy Lavon “Cuzz” Malone, 63, of Boaz, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was Friday, May 19, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Liberty Cemetery at Aroney. Rev. Wayne White and Rev. Tim Golden officiated the service.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Malone; brothers and sisters, Terry Malone (Darlene), Cheryl McElya (Jimmy), James Malone (Loretta), Susie Ross (Terry) and Becky Payne (David); and a host nieces and nephews.
Marsha Spurgeon
Albertville
Marsha Spurgeon, 76, of Albertville, died May 17, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, James Spurgeon; a daughter, Beverly Niemi (Kevin); two grand-children; and three great-grandchildren.
Donald “Donny” L. Harrison
Gadsden
Donald “Donny” L. Harrison, 76, of Gadsden, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Carol “Missy” Harrison; son, Beau Harrison and his wife, Kelly Harrison, of Atlanta, GA.; daughter, Michelle Jakelis, of Phoenix, Az.; sister, Katherine McCollum, of Gadsden; and three cousins.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center of Gadsden (www.hsprac.com).
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.