While cleaning out a closet last week, I found several items I hadn’t thought about in years…my third grade annual from Evans Elementary School, a blue ribbon from 4-H Club and a gold trimmed certificate I had completely forgotten about. Back in the late 1990s, I was a frequent contributor for a small, nostalgia magazine in Arab. The publisher awarded the certificate to a local writer each year for their writing skills and passion for the art. I was new to the business and seeing my name imprinted beneath the words “Margaret Jean Jones Award” was quite an honor. The lady quickly became my hero.
As a young child, Margaret Jean Jones, a native of Baileyton, was stricken with a rare disease called Myositis Ossificans Progressive. The condition only affects one in every one million people worldwide. It is an unusual disorder of muscle tissue and connective tissue that is gradually replaced by bone that literally forms outside the skeleton and causes the bones to calcify and grow together.
The ailment began attacking Jones when she was just seven years old. One day she was practicing for the school play and the next she couldn’t bend her back or raise her arms above her head. Doctors and specialists in 1943 were mystified by her sudden illness and had no idea how to treat it. The young girl stayed in school throughout her ordeal, but shortly after graduating from high school in 1953, she was overcome by the disease and severely handicapped. With both legs completely locked and too rigid for a wheelchair, she spent her days totally horizontal.
Her left arm was eternally frozen in place and even her jaw was firmly shut, so food had to be blended into a thin consistency. Failed surgeries intensified her condition and painkillers brought little relief. She struggled to survive, minute by minute.
Trying to find something to fill her daughter’s empty days, her mother suggested she began writing. Jones eagerly tackled the challenge with fierce determination. A friend brought her a portable typewriter and with hard work, she mastered the keyboard with the limited mobility remaining in her right arm and hand.
Her first article was accepted by a magazine in 1963 and a writing career was born. Over the next thirteen years, she was a newspaper columnist for The Cullman Times and also edited the Alabama Wheelchair magazine. She had numerous articles published in national magazines and also helped compile and edit a church cookbook as well as researching and writing a Jones family history.
In 1971, her first book was published, an exclusive history of her native Cullman County, and a sequel soon followed. Jones’ third book was an autobiography published in 1979. “The World in my Mirror” detailed the struggles she endured with her disease and the blessings that accompanied it. The title for the inspirational book was derived from the little mirror the author always held firmly in her right hand. She used it to see her visitors and to look outside at the world around her because she was unable to move her head in any direction.
Shortly after the publication of the book, Jones lost complete use of her right arm and hand except for three fingers. For seven years, she was unable to pursue her writing career. When an Alabama Rehabilitation Director offered her a computer, she quickly accepted it and self-taught herself to use the gift.
With a long wooden stick taped to her fingers that still moved, she punched the keyboard that was kept on a platform across her bed. Putting words on paper filled her days and a strong faith in God kept an ever-present smile on her face.
In a 1998 interview, Jones was quoted as saying, “There are probably things I would have done differently, but all in all I’ve had a blessed and fulfilling life. I can’t look back and be bitter. I have made a conscious effort made a conscious effort not to be bitter, but to concentrate on the things I have done that I enjoyed.” She stated that she always tried to live her life by a verse that Paul wrote in the book Philippians, “And my God shall supply all your needs.”
Margaret Jean Jones passed away in 2009 at the age of 72 but will live on the hearts of so many she touched by her kind words.
She was a “real” writer and such an inspiration to all who knew her.
The honored achievement I received in her name more than twenty years ago shaped my writing career and encouraged me on numerous occasions to keep pushing on, despite the obstacles.
Like many authors, I live to write, but the woman who watched the world around her through a looking glass actually wrote to live.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
