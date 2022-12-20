SARDIS CITY, Ala. — The Class 5A, No. 8 Sardis varsity girls improved to 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the Area 13 standings with a narrow 30-28 victory over Douglas on Friday, Dec. 16.
“It was a big area win,” Sardis head coach Heath Cullom said. “It was a defensive slugfest.”
Sardis led 4-2 after the first quarter, but Douglas pulled head 13-11 at intermission. The contest was tied 20-20 at the third-quarter break.
Kaylen Wallace powered Sardis by delivering one of the best performances of her career.
“Kaylen flirted with a triple double,” Cullom said. “She had 13 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocks. She came to play for us tonight. She was dominant on both ends and kept us in the game in the first half by getting to the free-throw line and converting.”
Jayda Lacks contributed seven points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Lions. Caroline Johnson scored four, Kytha Edwards three, Sidney Rutledge two and Gisel Mendez one.
