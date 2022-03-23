Many families are struggling to make ends meet; which also means at times, struggling to find where their next meal is coming from.
Currently, this is the case for one in six Alabamians.
Local Guntersville churches are partnering with One Generation Away, a Tennessee non-profit that has branched to North Alabama, in hopes of helping to bring healthy food to people in need.
Norman Hewitt, pastor of Real Church in Guntersville, says there are almost a dozen churches in the area that are helping to make this possible.
“We’ve all come together to help our community and bring this semi in with food,” he said of the upcoming event. “The churches have helped to donate money to provide this and our goal is to do this at least a couple of times a year.”
He said it’s also part of the Guntersville Ministerial Alliance.
“We meet over breakfast once a month,” he said. “We get together to encourage each other and see how we can make a difference in the community. We started putting this together a little over a month ago and it’s been a blessing to partner with the Marshall County Technical School.”
During the Distribution, they plan to give meals to 350-400 families.
Each family will get 48 individual meals.
“Food insecurity is a major issue right now,” Hewett continued. “If you talk to a lot of the schools, the majority of our kids, a lot of students are on free lunches, free breakfasts. Food insecurities is actually something that a lot of our churches have been helping with since the pandemic or even before. The pandemic has brought it even more to the forefront. We’re trying to meet this need just to be an expression to the love of Jesus and to show people we care in our community.”
Hewett says he hopes this is the first of many food distributions.
“Our goal is to do this a couple of times a year,” he said. “We’re hoping we can reach a lot of folks and Lord willing, next time, reach even more.”
The food Distribution will take place this Saturday, March 26, at the Marshall County Tech School from 9 to 11 a.m.
There is no registration but it is a first come, first serve basis.
All occupants are asked to remain in their vehicles. Have trunks open and space cleared for food. Due to volume of cars, only one cart per car.
Marshall Technical School is located at 12312 US Hwy 431, Guntersville.
Those wishing to volunteer may show up and work from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Local churches who are helping bring this together include: Real Church, Lake City Assembly of God, Guntersville First United Methodist, Creek Path Baptist Church, The River Church of God, Warrenton Methodist Church, Evangel Worship Center, Victory Baptist Church and First Baptist Church.
About One Generation Away
One Generation Away is a mobile food pantry model that also holds disaster relief campaigns to support communities devastated by natural disasters. We bring the food to places of need rather than asking those in need to come to us.
Most distributions supply 15,000-25,000 pounds of food that will be dropped off in a parking lot, where volunteers will be waiting to sort and distribute it all to neighbors in need. Providing fresh and healthy foods, as well as things that are easily prepared and cooked.
They rescue surplus, high-quality foods from grocery stores, restaurants, caterers, and farms to reduce food waste and provide free meals to our neighbors walking through seasons of food insecurity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.