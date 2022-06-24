This is a faith opinion column.
It has been on my heart to approach the topic of handling obstacles in our lives in a way that pleases the Lord. The picture in my heart that I keep seeing to relay this is that of the hurdles in track and field. I needed some accurate knowledge, so I have been blessed to have been given some nuggets of wisdom from an amazing athlete from DAR High School, Lauren Buchanan.
The Lord knows what we are about to “run into,” and I feel He wants us to be adequately prepared. I am extending this into a series, as there is so much information that needs to be shared. I don’t want to mince any of it.
I ask you to picture the obstacles in your life that you cannot avoid. There is a specific path that the Lord is leading you on, and these hurdles stand between you and the finish line. Sometimes He moves the mountains…but He also prepares you to scale the hurdle.
Part One- Timing
According to Lauren: “In hurdles, timing and having the right rhythm is so important. Getting the correct rhythm for your speed takes a good bit of practice. But once you get the hang of it, it will stick with you. Three steps in between every time. That will not always happen and sometimes you will mess up and take four maybe five. This mistake will put you way behind your competitors and may cost you the race. After this happens, I go into practice the next day with a goal to work towards and with something that I must go over time after time to ensure that it won’t happen again. Of course, sometimes it will, but it is important to strengthen yourself and better your timing so that the mistake of messing up your steps and your timing doesn’t happen as often.”
You are facing an obstacle, and you know that it isn’t just about how quickly you can get through it. You will have to face this and be able to come out on the other side ready to face the next one without slowing your step.
Have you ever had a conflict that seemed to put your life in a bit of a tailspin?
The rhythm of your steps were altered.
Maybe you started to slack in church attendance, in prayer and in reading your Bible. Maybe you began to withdraw from fellowship with other Christians. Your rhythm was affected by the hurdle.
Our timing in handling situations is not always great; our steps aren’t lining up with what we know to do. But the Lord’s timing is perfect. I pray that your strides are strengthened as you go back and spend time seeking (practicing) how to trust in His timing.
What stands out to me so much from what Lauren said is how she responds when timing/rhythm have caused mistakes. She goes back to practice with a goal in mind and goes over it “time after time to ensure that it won’t happen again.”
If you spend time in “practice” (prayer) strengthening yourself over and over in His Presence and in His Word, He can reset your rhythm for your speed.
We all mishandle the hurdles of life on occasion, but I pray that we never stop training. I encourage you today to not allow mistakes to keep you from the running the race.
And please remember…you are not running alone.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
