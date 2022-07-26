An Asbury child was found unharmed and returned to her family after allegedly being abducted from a park Thursday.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said deputies responded to the Asbury baseball fields just before 8 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call for a missing child.
The child’s grandmother – her temporary guardian – reported the child’s mother, Mia Lamunyon, 25, of Crossville, may have taken the girl as she went to the restroom but didn’t return. DeKalb County Department of Human Resources granted the grandmother temporary custody of the child the day before.
Deputies identified a vehicle Lamunyon was in and determined she was travelling toward Birmingham.
Early Friday morning, Guthrie said Lamunyon and the child were found at a home in Fultondale by the Fultondale Police Department.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and the child was returned to the proper guardians.
Lamunyon was taken into custody and charged with interference with child custody. She was booked into the Marshall County Jail and was later released after she posted a $10,000 bond.
Numerous agencies assisted in this investigation, including the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Dekalb County Department of Human Resources, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Fultondale Police Department, and numerous other agencies in the Birmingham area.
The investigation is still on-going, Guthrie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.