While the temperatures might leave you uncertain about whether spring really has sprung, one season is definitely here: Block Party season in Downtown Albertville.
The Albertville Chamber of Commerce kicks off the first Block Party Saturday, April 15, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a Dodgeball Tournament, vendors and all the retailers and restaurants downtown has to offer.
Chamber Director of Communication and Events Emily-Grace Bozarth said the Chamber kicked off the block party series last year, and found it to be a great success for merchants, as well as a lot of fun for those attending.
“We had an amazing turn-out last year,” Bozarth said, “especially after COVID. Seeing everyone getting together and having a good time was great.”
This year’s inaugural party brings back the Dodgeball tournament. While it may be too late to sign up for Saturday, Bozarth wants people to know, the tournament is open to everyone, not just Chamber members. Church groups or groups of friends are welcome to the competition, she said.
Bozarth said some vendors spots were made available for Chamber businesses located outside the downtown area.
“We’re going to give them the opportunity to move into downtown for the day and set up shop,” she said. There will be food vendors, and many retailers will be open later than usual for the event.
Bozarth said the Chamber had encouraged merchants to stay open until 9 p.m. for the Block Party. For some smaller shops, she said, it had been suggested they could open later so that the additional hours wouldn’t affect payroll.
In checking with businesses that stayed open for block parties last year, it was worthwhile for them to stay open.
“They were making a killing those nights,” Bozarth said.
There will be some food vendors, and all the restaurants downtown has to offer, she said.
