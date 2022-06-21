As drivers who regularly pass through Sardis City may be eager to reopen the bridge on Whitesboro Road, Gov. Kay Ivey has also shown interest in the project.
Sardis City Mayor Russell Amos said he recently received a letter from the governor’s office asking where the town stood in the process of fixing the bridge. Amos said apparently a resident had written to the governor about the bridge with inaccurate information, such as the bridge being closed down for more than 4 years — it was shut down to traffic in December 2019 — for reasons other than structural damage.
Despite that, he said it might be a good thing to have the bridge project on the governor’s radar in the event the town needs to apply for a grant or ask for financial support in the future. Amos said he intends to respond to the governor’s letter and lay out all the steps the town has taken so far to repair the bridge.
Most recently, Birmingham firm Long Engineering did a hydraulic study at the bridge site to determine the cost and type of bridge that would best serve the road. The study recommended a 12-foot by 12-foot, concrete bridge with three barrel culverts. The cost was estimated to be $700,000, though the mayor said he expects it to be closer to $1 million. The town would also need to raise the road 6 feet and acquire 80 feet of rightway for the new bridge, 40 feet on each side, compared to 20 feet on each side for the old bridge. Amos said acquiring the rightaways from the local landowners could prove to be a difficult task. Whether or not that would slow the process down, he said he was told by ALDOT engineers that a bridge project of this type typically takes 7 to 10 years to complete.
In other business during a regular meeting Monday night, the council:
- Discussed the town celebration, to be held this Saturday, June 25, beginning at 5 p.m. at the town park. There will be live entertainment, lots of food, games and fireworks.
- Approved William Smith as a new hire for the Sardis City Police Department and accepted the resignation of Chase Autwell. Autwell recently transferred from Sardis to Boaz PD not long after graduating from police academy training. The council said it would potentially send another officer to be trained if it gets reimbursed by Boaz. According to state law, if an officer transfers to another city within two years of being trained at a police academy, the city he is transferring from is due a rebate from the new department of the money it paid for the training.
- Approved adding more concrete to connect to the road and an automatic door opener at the new fire station. Amos said these additions would increase the budget by roughly $13,000.
- Approved renewal of a storm shelter use agreement with Etowah County.
- Approved $175 to place a football ad at Sardis High School.
- Entered an executive session to discuss pending litigation.
