Man faces child solicitation charges after sending obscene photos to a teen

A Scottsboro man faces child solicitation charges.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Willie Orr, 28-year-old Jacob Stephens was arrested Thursday.
Orr said Stephens exchanged obscene photos with a 14-year-old female he knew and asked the girl and her friends to sneak out of their home to meet with him.
Orr said the juvenile receiving the photos notified family members who in turn called police.
Stephens was arrested and charged with child solicitation by computer and transmitting obscene material to a child. He was released from the Marshall County Jail after posting a $15,000 bond.
