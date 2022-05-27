Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies protect five different school campuses with up to 14 school resource officers.
In light of the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people were killed by a gunman, officials say they are planning various training over the summer to be prepared if the worst were to happen here.
“The sheriff and I came from Etowah County where they held mock shooting drills every six months or so,” said Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
“We have spoken to our head School Resource Officer and we plan to start doing training over the summer, including getting each shift to walk through the schools to familiarize themselves with the buildings.
“We will also plan to do a mock school shooting within the next month to six weeks. We will notify all media and parents so no one will be alarmed. We will go through one and have every agency in the county be involved.”
Guthrie said once school returns to session in the fall, a mock school shooting drill will be held with teachers and students in attendance.
“Each school is unique and has different features to their campuses,” Guthrie said.
Every one of the SROs is required to annually compile an updated and revised safety plan, Guthrie said. Each plan is updated to include information such as renovations, expansions, changes in classroom locations and more.
“I got with (the sheriff) yesterday,” Guthrie said. “We’ve seen two school shootings in the past few months. We need to be prepared.”
Mass shootings
According to NPR, there have been 27 school shooting with injuries or deaths reported this year.
The Gun Violence Archive, an independent data collection organization, has counted 212 mass shootings that have occurred so far this year. It defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people were shot or killed, excluding the shooter.
The U.S. ended 2021 with 693 mass shootings, 611 in 2020 and 417 in 2019.
On Tuesday, a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two adults. An 18-year-old man was identified as the gunman. He was armed with several weapons and later died at the scene after snipers shot him.
Just 10 days before, a shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., took the lives of 10 people.
Practice time
Over the summer break, preparation will include educating school staff, administrators and parents of who is expected to respond in the case of an emergency.
Guthrie said deputies and others will walk school campuses and buildings to become familiar with the layouts.
School officials will also be briefed on what to expect in the event of a shooting.
“For example, at Asbury school … if we had an active shooter and the call goes out, you will see police and county resources come in from Jackson and DeKalb counties, Geraldine and Crossville, not to mention Marshall County and Albertville,” he said.
“The same can be said for DAR schools. There will be response from Madison County, Jackson County, Scottsboro, us, Guntersville. All our deputies and agencies need to be aware of protocol.”
Guthrie said each school’s SRO has a vital role to play in defending their school.
“If there is ever a school shooting, the SRO will secure the area as best they can,” Guthrie said.
“They will have a set procedure they will go through and will communicate with law enforcement that is responding.
Now hiring
Guthrie said the current roster of SROs is one short. Officials are taking applications to fill the vacancy.
Qualified candidates must fill out an application online at www.marshallco.org. A resume may be uploaded onto the site, but paper applications and resumes will not be accepted at the Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.